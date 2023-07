Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are set to pound various parts of the nation on Thursday and Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, all parts of the nation except Jeju Island will see between 50 and 150 millimeters of rain through Friday.More than 250 millimeters of rain is expected for the Seoul metropolitan area and more than 200 millimeters for Gangwon Province’s inland areas, the Chungcheong provinces and the northern parts of North Jeolla Province.Jeju is expected to witness five to 40 millimeters of precipitation.Between 30 to 80 millimeters of rain per hour is set to pour down on central regions from Thursday afternoon and on the southern regions from Friday.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, down one to three degrees compared to Wednesday.