White House Briefs Visiting PPP Reps. on N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says the White House briefed a group of visiting party lawmakers on North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).The PPP said Kurt Campbell, the White House National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, invited the visiting lawmakers, including PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon, and gave a briefing on Wednesday’s missile launch.PPP senior spokesperson Kang Min-kuk quoted Campbell as saying that Seoul and Washington need to address the North’s provocations by further solidifying their security alliance.Campbell added that the latest ICBM had an altitude higher than any other missile fired by the North and had traveled for the longest period of time as he stressed that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo must address the North’s ICBM provocations by working together more closely than ever.Wednesday’s unscheduled briefing lasted around 40 minutes.