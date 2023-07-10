UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting to Discuss N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).Britain, which currently holds the council’s presidency, tweeted that the emergency meeting has been called in the wake of the North’s missile launch on Wednesday.Reuters said the meeting is taking place at the request of the U.S., France, Britain and Japan.The report noted that the latest launch comes after the North took issue with a regular reconnaissance flight by U.S. aircraft and a planned visit by a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in a series of critical statements.Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the North’s ICBM launch in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, on Wednesday.The UN chief called on the North to fully observe all international obligations in line with related UNSC resolutions as he denounced the North for firing a long-range missile using ballistic missile technology.