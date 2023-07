Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed a bronze medal in the men's 4x100 meter relay at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships.The team comprising Lee Shi-mon, Ko Seung-hwan, Shin Min-kyu and Park Won-jin finished third in the finals of the men's 4x100 meter relay held in Bangkok on Wednesday with a time of 38-point-99 seconds.Wednesday marked the first time in 38 years for South Korea to win a medal in the event at Asia's biggest track and field meet, having previously claimed bronze in three consecutive competitions in 1981, 1983 and 1985 before hitting a barren run until this year.Host Thailand took the gold while China grabbed the silver medal.