Gov’t, PPP to Prevent Vacuum to Maintain Essential Medical Services

Photo : YONHAP News

With unionized medical workers on strike, the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) pledged to prevent a personnel vacuum in emergency and operating rooms and to sternly respond in accordance with the law and principle.Following a two-way meeting to discuss measures to minimize public inconvenience on Thursday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government will seek to maintain essential medical services through personnel support and assist with inpatient transfers.The minister said a cooperative system among local governments, the Korean Hospital Association and medical facilities has been established to continue offering services in emergency rooms, intensive care units and operating theaters, with 24-hour monitoring in order.The minister called on the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union to call off what he labeled an "unjustified strike" occurring amid a walkout by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, urging unionized workers to instead suggest rational ways for institutional improvement.On a local broadcast, second vice health minister Park Min-soo said he would consider issuing a return-to-work order if the union is deemed to have exceeded its authority in calling the strike.He accused the union of demanding the government to pay heed to its needs and saying that a halt to the walkout depends on the government's response, which breaches permissible grounds for collective action under union-related laws.