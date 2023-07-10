Dodgers, Padres to Open 2024 MLB Regular Season in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Major League Baseball(MLB) will open the 2024 regular season in Seoul next spring for the very first time with a series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.The MLB and the MLB Players Association(MLBPA) announced on Wednesday the games on March 20 and 21, 2024 as part of the MLB World Tour that will also feature spring training in the Dominican Republic and series in Mexico City and London.The "Seoul Series" will be the ninth time the MLB regular season opens outside the U.S. or Canada.While the location of the games in Seoul has yet to be announced, South Korea's one and only dome stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome, is the most likely venue considering the chilly weather in late March.In a Twitter video message, South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong, who plays for the Padres, said he never would have imagined representing his team and the MLB in his home country, adding that he expects it will leave a very special memory.A number of South Korean athletes have played for the Dodgers, including right-handed pitcher Park Chan-ho, the first South Korean player in MLB history, as well as infielder Choi Hee-seop and left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin.