Seoul, Tokyo to Begin Consultations on Fukushima Discharge Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says follow-up consultations with Japan will begin imminently after the leaders of the two countries discussed Tokyo's planned discharge of the Fukushima wastewater during a summit on the margins of North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Lithuania.First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon made the announcement on Thursday, reiterating President Yoon Suk Yeol's emphasis that the health and safety of the South Korean people are his utmost priority.During his sixth summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yoon asked that South Korean experts be included in water discharge inspections, a request that will be addressed in the consultations.As for criticism over the government's publication of an information booklet refuting the ten most unfounded rumors about the water release, the vice minister said it is meant to promote the safety of South Korean waters and seafood products based on scientific facts.