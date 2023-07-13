Yoon, Kishida Address Fukushima Water Release in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol held a highly anticipated summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday. Both in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit as the leaders of partner nations, the two discussed Japan’s upcoming release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit in Lithuania on Wednesday.Japan’s likely imminent release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant dominated the 30-minute talks, with Yoon asking Kishida to include South Korean experts in the inspection process.The president stressed that the plan must prioritize the health and safety of the public, adding that Seoul defers to the final report on the release issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).He also requested that information on the implementation of discharge efforts be shared in real time to ensure that they are carried out as planned.The president also sought assurance that the release will be halted immediately should an emergency arise, such as excessive radioactive levels in the water, and Seoul be notified immediately.Kishida, in turn, pledged to comprehensively strive to guarantee the safety of the discharge in accordance with the IAEA’s report, adding that he would not proceed with a release that could endanger the health or environment of both Japan as well as South Korea.The prime minister assured the president that Japan will promptly suspend the discharge if the concentration of radioactive materials surpasses safety standards, but didn't provide an immediate response to information-sharing or the participation of South Korean experts.In the wake of the summit, First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon announced on Thursday that consultations with Tokyo on the discharge will begin as soon as possible to discuss Yoon’s request on the participation of South Korean experts.The vice minister also challenged criticisms over a booklet published by the government seeking to debunk ten misconceptions about the release, saying that it was written to promote the safety of South Korean waters and seafood products based on scientific facts.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.