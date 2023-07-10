Menu Content

Key Suspect in Gangnam Spiked Beverage Scheme Arrested in China

Written: 2023-07-13 13:25:39Updated: 2023-07-13 14:49:57

Photo : YONHAP News

A key suspect in a drug scam that targeted students in the cram school district of Gangnam in Seoul has been arrested in China.

According to the National Police Agency on Wednesday, the South Korean national in his 20s identified by the surname Lee was apprehended on May 24. The South Korean police are discussing extradition with Chinese authorities.

Lee is suspected of scheming to manufacture and distribute drug-laced beverages to teenage students in Seoul's Daechi neighborhood, claiming that they enhance memory and concentration.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for Lee in April, the police had requested that Interpol issue a red notice, while police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun sent a letter to China's public security ministry seeking cooperation in catching the suspect.

Lee's accomplice, identified by the surname Gil, has been indicted on charges of drugging minors, for which the maximum sentence is the death penalty.
