Heavy Monsoon Rains to Continue Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

As monsoon rains continue to pound most parts of the country, as much as 400 millimeters are expected in South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces through Saturday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) has called for thorough preparations as continued downpours have considerably weakened the ground.As of 11 a.m. Thursday, rain is reported in all regions except for the east coast of Gangwon Province, South Jeolla and Jeju Island as a stationary front has moved in from the west.Rain advisories are in effect for the capital region, Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces, where 30 to 40 millimeters of rain is falling per hour.As much as 200 to 300 millimeters are further forecast through Saturday in southern Gyeonggi, the southern and mountainous Gangwon areas as well as North Chungcheong, South Jeolla and northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province.The central region and North Jeolla will receive 100 to 250 millimeters while the east coast of Gangwon and the rest of the Gyeongsang region will see downpours of 50 to 150 millimeters.