Science Ministry, Google Aim for Cooperation in AI

Photo : KBS News

The science ministry has partnered with Google to host the country's largest conference on artificial intelligence(AI).The ministry said on Thursday that AI Week 2023 will take place from Thursday to Saturday at a hotel in Seoul where participants will discuss technological cooperation and the future vision of AI, with 25 local firms expected to attend, including Coupang and NCsoft.On the first day, senior Google executives including Google Korea country director Kim Kyoung-hoon will give presentations on the responsibility and role of AI. On the second day, the latest news and innovations from Google's "IO" developer conference on various topics, such as machine learning and cloud solutions, will be shared, while a youth job fair is scheduled on the last day.The ministry and Google seek to expand their cooperation in fostering AI talent as well as research and development, while the U.S. firm will also raise the number of participants for its machine learning boot camp in South Korea from 200 last year to 500.In his opening remarks, science minister Lee Jong-ho stressed the importance of cooperating with global firms, advancing technology and making inroads overseas for South Korea to gain an upper hand in the increasingly competitive AI market.Yossi Matias, vice president of engineering and research at Google, promised all-out support to strengthen South Korea's AI research capacity.