Medical Workers' Union Holds Rally with 20,000 in Attendance

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union held a rally in Seoul's downtown Jongno District on Thursday as they kicked off an indefinite general strike to demand an expansion in medical personnel.Despite heavy rain, the organizers claimed that some 20-thousand turned up for the event, while the police estimated that 17-thousand participated.The union presented a list of seven demands, including the expansion of a system in which caregiving is handled completely by medical professionals. It also wants standards set on the adequate workforce level for each occupation, including a one-to-five ratio in the number of nurses to patients.Other demands include an increase in doctors in order to root out unlicensed illegal operations, and the expansion of public sector healthcare to cope with essential medical services.The union also wants fair compensation for workers who toiled during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of an agreement struck with government in September 2021.The union is joining forces with participants of a labor rally organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions at the same venue that started at 3 p.m.On the second day of the strike on Friday, rallies will continue in Seoul, Sejong, Busan and Gwangju.The walkout began at 7 a.m. Thursday and according to the union, some 45-thousand members from 140 medical institutions nationwide are taking part, marking the first strike by the group in 19 years and the largest to date.