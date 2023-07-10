Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Orders All-out Gov't-wide Response to Heavy Rain

Written: 2023-07-13 17:03:03Updated: 2023-07-13 18:57:33

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed government agencies to exert all-out efforts to prevent damage from heavy rains.

Senior presidential press secretary Kim Eun-hye said that Yoon gave the order in a phone call with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday during his ongoing visit to Poland.

Yoon asked the interior ministry, forest service, police, fire department and provincial authorities to activate an all-out response system led by the prime minister to ensure there are no casualties.

The president noted that downpours have weakened the ground, causing landslides and called for inspections of vulnerable areas and related warning systems.

He also urged officials to provide support for damaged crops and seek stable supply of produce to prevent price hikes. 

Yoon added that in disaster situations, an overly aggressive response is necessary and asked authorities to remain alert as monsoon rains can continue through the end of this month.
