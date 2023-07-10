Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan Discuss Fukushima Water Release in Jakarta

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday and discussed Tokyo's planned release of Fukushima wastewater into the ocean.In the talks, foreign minister Park Jin said the health and safety of South Korean people take priority and urged the Japanese government to maintain transparency and credibility and take measures to ensure scientific safety and alleviate public concern.He also requested that Japan share monitoring information in real time and suspend the water release should a contingency arise, such as excessive radioactive levels in the water, and notify Seoul immediately.In response, Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that his country will disclose the monitoring data in a transparent and swift manner once the discharge begins, noting the monitoring will be reviewed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.Hayashi promised that if an emergency is detected during monitoring, the release will be halted immediately as planned.The meeting came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a similar request to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Lithuania. Yoon had also asked for the inclusion of South Korean experts in the water release inspection process.In Thursday’s daily briefing on the wastewater release plan, First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon said the Seoul government will promptly begin talks with Tokyo to follow up on what was discussed in the summit.In their meeting, Park and Hayashi also strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile provocation.