Yoon Says S. Korea, Poland Optimal Partners in Ukraine Reconstruction

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that Polish President Andrzej Duda and he agreed that South Korea and Poland can be “optimal partners” in the reconstruction of Ukraine.President Yoon made the remarks in a joint press conference after summit talks with Duda in Warsaw, Poland, where he is on an official visit until Friday.Yoon said that the two countries have become indispensable cooperative partners in many areas, including the economy, security, and culture, adding that Duda and he held in-depth talks on ways to further develop strategic operations between the two nations.Yoon said that he is particularly confident that the memoranda of understanding(MOU) signed on Thursday will serve as a good basis for expanding collaboration between businesses of the two countries.The two sides signed three MOUs after the summit aimed at further developing cooperation in trade, infrastructure and reconstruction projects in Ukraine.The South Korean leader said that he and his Polish counterpart also agreed to continue providing support to broaden bilateral cooperation, trade and investment.Yoon added that the trade and investment promotion framework is intended to bolster comprehensive cooperation in industries and supply chains as well as trade and investment, and is expected to provide new momentum behind the expansion of joint economic growth between South Korea and Poland.President Yoon also said that the two sides consider Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a challenge to freedom, human rights and the rule of law of the international community and agreed to continue assistance for Ukraine to end the war and establish peace.Condemning North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the two leaders agreed to firmly respond to stop nuclear and missile development together with the international community.