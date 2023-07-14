S. Korea, Poland to Create Channel on Ukraine Reconstruction Projects

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Poland have agreed to establish a vice minister-level consultative body to discuss cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine and seek joint projects.The two governments signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on cooperation in the reconstruction of Poland's neighbor on Thursday following the summit talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said in a press briefing in the Polish capital that the vice-minister level consultative body will begin operating in September to share information on reconstruction projects in Ukraine and push for collaborative projects.Noting that South Korea’s land, infrastructure and transport ministry and Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry signed a similar MOU in May, the presidential secretary said that the trilateral cooperation system between Seoul, Warsaw and Kyiv has been completed for reconstruction projects in the war-ravaged country.The Seoul government decided to open a local office of its Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation in Warsaw, while dispatching dedicated infrastructure personnel to the South Korean embassy there.The government also decided to provide prefabricated buildings to Ukraine for use as schools, houses, and hospitals, which are urgently needed, and decided to start investigating candidate sites using funds from the official development assistance budget.