Yoon to Head Home from Trip to Lithuania, Poland

Written: 2023-07-14 08:33:24Updated: 2023-07-14 08:41:38

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a South Korea-Poland business forum in Warsaw, Poland on Friday to encourage businesspeople from both countries.

At the forum, President Yoon will assess the achievements of economic cooperation between the two nations and propose plans for advancing bilateral cooperative relations.

About 250 businesspeople from both countries, including an 89-member economic delegation from South Korea, will attend the forum in which a number of memoranda of understanding will be signed, including six on expanding nuclear power plant cooperation.

Separately, President Yoon will also preside over a meeting with business people preparing to join Ukraine’s reconstruction projects, where he will listen to their business strategy for those projects and difficulties they face, as well as discuss possible government support.

The president is scheduled to have lunch with South Korean businesses operating in Poland and deliver a speech at the University of Warsaw, the country’s largest university, before heading home from a weeklong trip that first took him to Lithuania.
