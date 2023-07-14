Monsoon Rains to Persist across Country through Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon downpours will continue across the nation through Saturday, with more than 300 millimeters expected in Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, 80 to 200 millimeters of rain is expected in southern Gyeonggi Province, the inland areas of southern Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong provinces, North Jeolla and the upper inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province until Saturday.Seoul and other regions are forecast to see 30 to 100 millimeters, while South Jeolla Province will see more than 200 millimeters.The weather agency said between 30 to 80 millimeters of rain per hour is set to hammer some regions of southern Gyeonggi Province and the inland areas of southern Gangwon Province as well as the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces Friday and Saturday, accompanied by lightning and thunder.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, similar or slightly higher than Thursday.