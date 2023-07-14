EU Removes Restrictions on Food Imports from Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has agreed to lift restrictions on Japanese food imports that were imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel announced that the two sides reached the agreement in a joint press briefing after summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.Von der Leyen said that the decision was made based on science and the proof of evidence, adding that all 27 EU member states agreed to the move.The joint statement from the EU and Japan said that the EU welcomes Japan's transparent efforts with the International Atomic Energy Agency based on scientific evidence.Removing the restrictions would mean that the EU would no longer require a certificate on radioactive substance testing on foods from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.In a separate press release, however, the European Commission noted that while regulations have been completely lifted, it is important for Japan to continue monitoring radioactivity in fishery products and publish its findings.