S. Korea, US Hold Joint Air Drill Involving B-52H Bomber

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States conducted combined air drills on Thursday involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the allies conducted the exercise over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, in which South Korea's F-15K fighters flew in formation with the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 jets.The deployment of a B-52H, a key U.S. strategic asset capable of carrying nuclear weapons, to the Korean Peninsula comes 13 days after one participated in the allies' joint air drills.The JCS said that through this exercise, South Korea and the U.S. enhanced combined operational capabilities through the swift deployment of the U.S. extended deterrence asset to the peninsula.North Korea's state media confirmed on Thursday that the missile from Pyongyang the day before was a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.