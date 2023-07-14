S. Korea Unilaterally Sanctions 7 N. Korean Entities after ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has imposed unilateral sanctions against four North Korean individuals and three businesses in response to the North’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The foreign ministry said on Friday that in response to Wednesday's launch that threatens the peace and safety of the Korean Peninsula and the international community, the government has decided to impose unilateral sanctions against seven entities involved in the regime’s nuclear and missile development and funding.Two of the four individuals are former and incumbent high-ranking officials – Pak Kwang-ho, the former director of the propaganda department of the ruling Workers’ Party, and Jong Kyong-thaek, the director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army.Pak Hwa-song and Hwang Kil-su, who work at a branch of Korea Paekho Trading Corporation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were also added to the sanctions list for helping the North Korean government generate revenue through art and construction.The three entities are the Korea Paekho Trading Corporation and its front company in Congo as well as the Chilsong Trading Corporation.