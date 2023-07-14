Daily Aspartame Recommendation to Remain at Current Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s daily consumption recommendation for the artificial sweetener aspartame will remain the same after a panel led by the World Health Organization(WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) that said it was safe to consume at current levels.According to the food and drug safety ministry on Friday, the WHO-FAO Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives(JECFA) advised maintaining the existing daily intake of 40 milligrams per kilogram.The ministry said it has decided not to adjust the standard in consideration of the latest recommendation and a 2019 study that found that the average daily intake in South Korea was only zero-point-12 percent of the JECFA's standard.The issue came to the fore after the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer(IARC) included aspartame in category Group 2B, indicating that there is limited evidence that the substance can cause cancer.While the 2B classification does not entail a prohibition on the consumption of aspartame, the ministry pledged to regularly study public consumption of all sweeteners and review related standards when necessary.