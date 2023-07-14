BAI Requests Prosecutors Look into Power Abuse in Four Rivers Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency requested that the prosecution launch an investigation into a former environment minister from the Moon Jae-in administration for alleged power abuse and information-leaking related to the dismantlement of weirs along the Geum and Yeongsan rivers.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said on Friday that it had found circumstantial evidence of unjustifiable interference by former environment minister Kim Eun-kyung in ordering that groups opposing the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project be consulted.The consultation was ordered during the formation of a government-civilian panel to survey and evaluate the project introduced by the former Lee Myung-bak administration, which ultimately recommended that two of the five weirs along the two rivers be dismantled to improve water quality and ecosystems.The minister is also suspected of giving the groups against the project a list of candidates recommended by related agencies to sit on the panel, as well as packing the panel with project opponents, thereby orchestrating the result.The BAI began its audit after a civic group filed complaints against the Presidential Water Commission and the environment ministry in February 2021 regarding the decision.The agency is expected to announce the outcome of its 19-month-long audit next week.