Labor Minister: Unemployment Benefit Discourages Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor minister Lee Jung-sik said the main objective of the ruling camp's push to lower or eliminate the minimum for state unemployment benefits is to encourage financial independence and a return to the workforce.At a session of the parliamentary labor committee on Friday, the minister said the government will gather various opinions to come up with rational measures for improvement.Lee cited a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) last September, which found that unemployment benefits in the country relative to the period of contribution were the highest in the world.He said the OECD at the time recommended revisions to benefits that exceed the income earned through employment, raising concerns that they discourage people from returning to the workforce.As for the opposition's argument that the minimum ratio for benefits is in place to protect recipients’ ability to maintain their livelihoods, the minister said the government is also considering ways to better protect vulnerable groups.Earlier, the government and the ruling People Power Party announced plans to either lower the bottom limit of the benefits from the current 80 percent of minimum wage or abolish it altogether.