UNSC Meeting Ends without Result as N. Korea Defends Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An open session of the United Nations Security Council convened to address North Korea’s missile launch earlier in the week ended in what is becoming a familiar fashion as China and Russia prevented a consensus. While North Korea made a rare statement at the meeting, South Korea and the U.S. blasted the Council for its inaction.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: The United Nations Security Council’s(UNSC) open session on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch ended in a stalemate on Thursday as China and Russia again obstructed the adoption of a resolution.Convened at the request of the U.S., Japan and Britain, the meeting included the first address to the Council by North Korea since 2017, with the regime’s UN ambassador, Kim Song, defending Wednesday’s launch of a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).[Sound bite: Kim Song – North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UNSC meeting]“Our test fire of a new type of ICBM Hwasong-18 is a warranted exercise of the right to self-defense, to deter the dangerous military moves of the hostile forces and safeguard the security of our State and peace in the region without fail.”Kim accused combined military exercises by South Korea and the U.S. for increasing the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula and said that Washington must take responsibility for future tensions.The representatives from South Korea and the U.S., Hwang Joon-kook and Jeffrey DeLaurentis, criticized the continual lack of response from the UNSC.[Sound bite: Hwang Joon-kook – South Korea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UNSC meeting]“It is deplorable that the Security Council has remained silent in the face of DPRK’s repeated reckless behavior. It is a perfect example of its total disregard for international norms, as well as a brazen mockery of the functioning of the Security Council.”[Sound bite: Jeffrey DeLaurentis – the U.S.’ Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations, UNSC stakeout]“The Security Council must take seriously its responsibility to counter these activities, which threaten international peace and security and undermine the global nonproliferation regime. It is time to unite and restore the Council’s voice on this threat and to take action in addressing the DPRK threat.”The deadlock was once again instigated by Russia and China, which both expressed opposition to any further action by the UNSC, contending that North Korea’s provocations are a reasonable response to the joint drills of South Korea and the U.S.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.