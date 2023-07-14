Menu Content

Over 2,000 Households Suffer Power Outages as Rains Force Evacuations

Written: 2023-07-14 13:39:48Updated: 2023-07-14 13:46:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Over two-thousand households in Seoul experienced power outages due to heavy rain overnight.

According to authorities, trees fell at around 12 a.m. on Friday in the Hongjae neighborhood of Seoul’s Seodaemun District, severing a high-voltage line that caused blackouts for over two-thousand homes.

Power outages caused by lightning strikes were reported in the districts of Dobong and Geumcheon.

Soil erosion was reported in Seodaemun District's Yeonhui neighborhood late Thursday after a road embankment collapsed, forcing 46 people in 20 households to evacuate.

The total evacuation tally in Seoul on Thursday and Friday came to 79 people from 38 households amid concerns of flooding, with 61 from 27 households yet to return home.

As of 7:15 a.m., the Yeoui-upstream interchange(IC) on the Olympic Expressway is closed off for both directions, while access restriction was reinstated for the Yeoui-downstream IC as of 10:25 a.m.

Entry onto Jamsu Bridge, the lower tier directly below Banpo Bridge that connects the districts of Yongsan and Seocho over the Han River, has been blocked since 4:50 a.m.
