One Reported Missing as Monsoon Rains Inundate Homes, Farmland

Photo : YONHAP News

One person is missing and another injured from heavy rains that have battered the nation since last Sunday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a woman in her 60s was reported missing after she was swept away by flash floods in Busan on Tuesday while a resident was hurt in a road collapse in Boseong, South Jeolla Province on Thursday.Some 130 people from 67 households have been forced to evacuate to temporary shelters in seven cities including Seoul, Busan and Gwangju.Property damage is also on the rise, with seven homes inundated in various areas including Wonju, Gangwon Province and Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, while ten vehicles were also underwater. Fifty-nine roads across the country are damaged or submerged.Around ten-thousand-700 households including in Seoul's Seodaemun District and Yeonje District in Busan have experienced power outages.Heavy downpours have damaged 245 hectares of paddies, fields and orchards, with another three-thousand square meters of farmland buried under soil swept in by rain.Currently, access is blocked for 99 roads, some 750 streams and 400 hiking trails in 15 national parks nationwide.Authorities raised the crisis alert for flood damage to the highest level of "serious" on Thursday evening.