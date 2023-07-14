S. Korea, Poland to Cooperate on Ukraine Reconstruction Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.In a joint press conference following the summit, Yoon said South Korea and Poland agreed that they could be optimal partners in Ukraine’s reconstruction as the leaders exchanged views on ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the restoration efforts.The summit was dominated by discussion on such cooperation, with South Korea possessing the technical capacity as well as experience with post-war reconstruction projects while Poland, which shares the border with Ukraine, is regarded to be the logistics hub for rebuild projects.The two sides agreed to share information and jointly devise reconstruction projects through vice-ministerial consultations starting in September. South Korea also plans to set up a government office responsible for projects in Poland and to dispatch personnel.The two leaders also discussed cooperation in nuclear power plants as well as the defense industry, which gained momentum with Poland’s decision to import South Korean weapons such as the K2 tank en masse amid the war in Ukraine.Duda expressed hope that South Korean weapons will be produced in his country while Yoon said Thursday’s summit included discussions on the introduction of more South Korean weapons.