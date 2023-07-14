Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks in Jakarta

Photo : KBS News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold three-way talks in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday to discuss response measures to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations.Seoul's foreign ministry said that minister Park Jin and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi have agreed to sit down on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Coming two days after North Korea test-fired its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, the meeting is expected to include a condemnation of the launch and coordination on ways to deter further provocative acts.With the UN Security Council failing to take action against the regime, the allies may also discuss independent sanctions against Pyongyang.Minister Park will also hold a one-on-one meeting with Wang Yi, the head of China’s foreign affairs commission of the Communist Party's central committee who is standing in for foreign minister Qin Gang, absent due to health reasons.In the Friday talks with Yi, Park is expected to call for joint efforts to improve bilateral relations based on mutual respect and reciprocity, particularly in light of strained bilateral ties following the recent controversy over comments by Beijing's ambassador to Seoul.