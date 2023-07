Photo : YONHAP News

Fresh from signing for European footballing giants Paris Saint-Germain(PSG), Lee Kang-in has been included in the 22-men roster for the 19th Asian Games that will kick off in Hangzhou, China in September.Hwang Sun-hong, the manager of the national football team for the Asian Games, unveiled the final list of players in Seoul on Friday.In accordance with the tournament rules permitting three “wildcard” call-ups over the age of 24, Hwang named Paik Seung-ho, Park Jin-seob and Seol Young-woo as his side’s senior picks.All of the players will enjoy the benefit of an exemption from mandatory military service if Team Korea wins the gold medal in the Asian Games, which it is aiming to do for the third consecutive time.