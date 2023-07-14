31 DP Lawmakers Declare to Give up Immunity from Arrest

Photo : KBS News

Thirty-one lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have expressed intent to give up their immunity from arrest.In a declaration issued on Friday, the legislators said they will relinquish such immunity as the first step to get the public to trust the National Assembly.The lawmakers said giving up immunity from arrest is the primary reform plan devised by the party’s special committee tasked with revamping the party. The lawmakers said DP legislators appear as if they are not interested in reform.Many of the names mentioned in the declaration were of lawmakers who are not supporters of DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Among the legislators whose name was on the declaration was Song Gab-seok, a member of the party’s Supreme Council.One of the 31 lawmakers told Yonhap News Agency that the legislators who signed the declaration are those who had repeatedly called for the party’s overhaul, adding that the frame of whether or not the lawmakers are supporters of the party chair does not apply in this case.Meanwhile, in a statement, the party's largest caucus, roughly translated as "A Better Future," also called for resolving to give up immunity from arrest at the next general meeting of DP lawmakers.This comes after DP lawmakers failed to reach consensus on the issue at a meeting on Thursday.