Transport Ministry Proposes Holding Public Session on Yangpyeong Highway to Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

The transport ministry has proposed to Gyeonggi Province that they hold a public session on pursuing the project to build a highway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong.The ministry made the proposal in a letter to the province on Friday, saying it hopes to hold the session in order to address suspicions raised by the province and to resolve any misunderstanding between the government and the province by providing an explanation to Gyeonggi citizens and the public.The ministry proposed holding the session between next Tuesday and Friday and to include experts on transportation, environment and road planning recommended by government agencies.The ministry’s move comes two days after Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon held an emergency news briefing and strongly denounced land minister Won Hee-ryong’s decision to scrap the highway plan.Kim said the alternative route sought by the government could witness setbacks and called for the highway project to be pursued by adding an interchange to the original route.The alternative route sought by the government relocated the end of the expressway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study two years prior. The main opposition Democratic Party alleges the rerouting efforts were made to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.