Monsoon Rains to Pound Nation Through Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Many parts of the region are set to see monsoon rains through Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces will be pounded by an average of around 100 to 250 millimeters of rain through Sunday.More than 400 millimeters of precipitation is set to pour down on Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province while North Chungcheong Province, South Jeolla Province and Gyeonggi Province’s northern inland areas will witness more than 300 millimeters of rain.Remaining regions, including Seoul, are likely to see 20 to 100 millimeters of rain showers while the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province’s southern inland areas will be pounded with up to 150 millimeters of rain.The weather agency forecast that the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces will witness 30 to 80 millimeters of rain per hour on Friday and Saturday.