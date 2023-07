Photo : YONHAP News

Operations of all regular trains nationwide have been suspended amid heavy downpours.Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said Saturday that Mugunghwa and ITX-Saemaeul trains, as well as the KTX-Eum line, were suspended as of 9 a.m. as a preemptive measure against potential rain-related accidents such as rail tracks being submerged, landslides and rockslides.The high-speed Korea Train Express or KTX, remains running on all routes but possibly at a reduced speed due to restoration work on inundated railways.Metropolitan subway lines operated by Korail are in service as normal.Heavy monsoon rains have been pounding the nation since last Sunday.