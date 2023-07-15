Heavy Rains Leave at least 7 Dead, 3 Missing, Thousands Evacuated

Photo : KBS News

At least seven people are dead with three missing due to heavy rains that battered the nation since last Sunday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, one person has died buried under soil in Sejong City while three lost their lives under collapsed homes in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province and Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province. Six others were either killed or remain missing in the Chungcheong region due to landslides and collapsed buildings.Seven people were injured in Cheongju and Okcheon in North Chungcheong Province and Yongin, Gyeonggi Province due to accidents involving loose soil and train derailment.Though yet to be included in official tally, some ten others in North Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces are also believed to be buried under mud or missing. Casualties are expected to climb.In 13 cities and provinces including Seoul, Busan and Gwangju, over 15-hundred people of over one thousand households have evacuated to temporary shelters.Torrential downpours have also flooded homes and vehicles and damaged farmland.Authorities on Thursday evening raised the crisis alert for flood damage to the highest level of "serious."