FM Park Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday and agreed that both sides would exert efforts to develop healthy, mature bilateral relations.Park met Yi, head of the foreign affairs commission of the Chinese Communist Party's central committee, for 45 minutes on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The two have met for the first time in about a year. Yi stood in for Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who could not attend the regional forum due to health reasons.The meeting marks the first ministerial rank talks between the two sides this year.During Friday's session, Seoul and Beijing reaffirmed the continued development of their relationship as declared by their leaders last November, and agreed to strengthen communication on various levels including through a foreign affairs and security dialogue as well as vice-minister level strategic talks.The two sides also agreed to cooperate in managing stable supply chains and boosting exchanges in personnel and cultural content and also on stepping up communication on the North Korean nuclear issue.Park and Yi also agreed to work toward resuming trilateral channels with Japan including presidential summits as they believe three-way cooperation is critical to peace and prosperity in the region.China explained its stance regarding Taiwan. Seoul said it maintains its one China policy position.Both sides are also known to have addressed recent controversial remarks made by Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming which sparked bilateral tensions.