Photo : YONHAP News

A fire that broke out at Seoul's Daechi Station in Southern Seoul was put out after 24 minutes.The blaze began from an air purifier at the subway station's platform at around 7:53 a.m. Saturday and was extinguished at around 8:17 a.m. after 81 fire fighters and 19 pieces of equipment were mobilized.Around thirty passengers who were waiting for their trains were evacuated, but there were no casualties.Due to the fire, trains from both directions did not stop at Daechi Station from 8:12 a.m. to 9:06 a.m., and resumed normal operations afterwards.Fire authorities are looking into the cause of the blaze along with the police.