Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held three-way talks in Indonesia on Friday and adopted a joint statement condemning North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch and discussed ways to respond to escalating threats from the regime.Foreign minister Park Jin met with his American and Japanese counterparts Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi in the meeting held at the St. Regis Jakarta hotel on the sidelines of gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).In the joint statement, the three sides strongly condemned the ICBM test-firing saying it is a clear and flagrant violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.They also agreed to step up trilateral security cooperation including real-time sharing of warning information on North Korean missiles, maritime missile defense and interdiction drills and anti-submarine exercises.In the statement, the U.S. reaffirmed its ironclad defense commitment to South Korea and Japan, backed by its full range of capabilities, including nuclear.The foreign ministers made it clear that it was North Korea's nuclear development that was harming regional peace and stability and reaffirmed Washington's extended deterrence pledge.Friday's session is also believed to have included discussions on a three-way summit scheduled in the U.S. as proposed by President Joe Biden.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the top diplomats agreed that the upcoming summit will be an important turning point in bolstering comprehensive trilateral cooperation and agreed close cooperation to make the summit a success.