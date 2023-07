Photo : YONHAP News

Casualties are on the rise in North Gyeongsang Province due to heavy rain that has been pounding the region since earlier this week.According to fire authorities and police in North Gyeongsang Province, as of noon Saturday, 12 people are dead with ten missing and two injured.The deaths include five people from Yecheon, four from Yeongju, and two from Bonghwa.Authorities have mobilized some 400 personnel and around 150 pieces of equipment to carry out rescue operations.