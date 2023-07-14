Yoon Meets with Polish Students at University of Warsaw

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of Polish youths at the University of Warsaw on Friday during his official visit to the European nation.Attending an event hosted by South Korea's culture ministry, Yoon said that politicians whether in Korea or Poland seek to create a better future for the next generation, saying that is the reason for doing politics.Yoon said that Poland is best known for its art and science but the history of resistance and fierce battle for freedom is what makes the two countries close.He added that bilateral solidarity centered on freedom, democracy and universal values is becoming even stronger through culture, the future generation and universities.President Yoon also mentioned a Korean musical about Polish-born physicist and chemist Marie Curie which enjoyed huge success in the nation and was even performed in Poland last year.He said the two countries' friendship and cooperation will further deepen through such cultural exchanges.The event was attended by some 100 students including Korean studies majors.