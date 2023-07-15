Heavy Rain to Continue through Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the country are set to see monsoon rains through Sunday, with Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces expected to experience greater precipitation.Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces excluding the southern coast, and inland northern part of North Gyeongsang Province will see around 100 to 250 millimeters of rain through Sunday.The southern coast area of South Jeolla Province, Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang will see at least 150 millimeters of downpour, and the southern inland area of Gangwon Province and southern parts of North Gyeongsang Province up to 100 millimeters more of rain.Around 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation is expected for Gyeonggi Province and northern inland part of Gangwon Province, with Seoul, Incheon and the eastern coast of Gangwon Province forecast to receive five to 40 millimeters of rain.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the inland Gangwon region, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and the northern inland part of North Gyeongsang Province could witness 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour until Sunday.The rain showers are expected to continue until Monday nationwide and weaken after Monday night.