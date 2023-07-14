Japan to Measure Tritium Levels Weekly after Wastewater Discharge Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media reported that a panel of experts under the environment ministry will conduct a water quality test once a week in the seas near the Fukushima nuclear power plant once the wastewater discharge begins.According to Asahi Shimbun on Saturday the expert group has decided to collect water samples on a weekly basis for the time being for an analysis, and disclose the results.The experts will gather samples every week at eleven locations to determine the level of tritium, the one radioactive substance that is not removed even after going through the Advanced Liquid Processing System, which is a multi-nuclide removal equipment.Additionally, the officials will also collect samples weekly at three locations near the plant to measure nuclide levels.If over 700 becquerels of tritium per liter of water are found within three kilometers of the nuclear plant and over 30 becquerels in farther areas, the experts will notify the Tokyo Electric Power Company. TEPCO will dilute the wastewater to achieve tritium density below one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter and discharge the treated water into the ocean some one kilometer away from the plant.Japan's environment ministry is disclosing tritium levels measured in nearby waters on its monitoring website related to the water discharge.