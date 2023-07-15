Menu Content

Written: 2023-07-15 14:20:26Updated: 2023-07-15 14:25:43

PM Han Orders Military to Assist Flood Rescue Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo has ordered the defense minister to mobilize troops and equipment to assist local authorities in flood rescue efforts.

Han gave the directive while chairing a meeting Saturday to inspect response measures to heavy rains, noting that operations are underway to rescue victims of flooding and landslides.

Han asked the police, fire department, provincial governments and nearby military units to exert their best in rescue efforts.

He said the continued downpours can cause landslides and streams to flood at any time and called for faster, preemptive and more extensive response from public officials.

The prime minister also urged the police and local authorities to share information to enable seamless safety measures around the clock.

Stressing that casualties must be prevented, Han asked the interior minister, local government heads and fire, police and forest service chiefs to evacuate local residents in areas prone to landslides and continue ongoing rescue activities.
