Casualties are on the rise in North Gyeongsang Province due to heavy rain that has been pounding the region since earlier this week.According to fire authorities and police in North Gyeongsang Province, as of 3 p.m. Saturday, 14 people are dead with eleven missing and two injured.Casualties are being reported from Yecheon, Mungyeong, Yeongju, and Bonghwa. Compared to a tally from earlier in the day, two deaths and one missing person have been added.Fire authorities mobilized all rescue workers of the National 119 Rescue Headquarters at Yecheon, where damage is the most severe.