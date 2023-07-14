Yoon Vows to Expand Support for Ukraine in Summit with Zelenskyy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during a surprise visit to the country on Saturday.Yoon attended a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace at 11:10 a.m. followed by an hour-long one-on-one summit and an expanded summit with top aides in attendance that lasted 45 minutes.In a joint press conference after the meetings, Yoon vowed to expand support for Ukraine, saying that freedom and democracy can be safeguarded if the two sides fight in strong solidarity.Yoon said he and Zelenskyy discussed cooperation to write a new history of hope and agreed to jointly pursue a peace initiative that involves security, humanitarian and reconstruction support from South Korea.The two concurred on the importance of a "peace formula" proposed by Zelenskyy to the international community as a condition for ending the war and agreed to exert efforts to make a related summit, likely scheduled for next February, a success and encourage the participation of developing countries.Yoon also promised to continue providing non-lethal military supplies needed by Ukraine at a larger scale this year following the provision of body armor and helmets last year, as well as the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.He stressed, however, that South Korea will maintain its principle of providing only non-lethal aid.Yoon also announced additional financial support together with the World Bank in addition to the 150 million U.S. dollars Seoul pledged to Kyiv this year.On post-war reconstruction, Yoon said cooperation between the governments and businesses of the two nations will be expanded, committing to the swift development and promotion of collaborative projects in infrastructure and other areas.Seoul's national security office said it is preparing comprehensive and concrete measures to cooperate with and support Ukraine under principles South Korea has maintained thus far.The meeting was the second summit between Yoon and Zelenskyy after they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan in May.