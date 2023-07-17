S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise after N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan staged a joint missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Sunday in response to North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).According to South Korea’s Navy, the exercise involved three Aegis-equipped destroyers: the South's Yulgok Yi I, the United States' USS John Finn and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Maya.Captain Kim Ki-young of the South Korean destroyer said that the exercise served as an opportunity to enhance the Korean military's response capabilities against ballistic missiles and improve security cooperation among the three nations.Under the scenario of a ballistic missile launch by North Korea, the exercise focused on practicing procedures to respond to a computer-simulated ballistic missile target.It marks the fourth time that the three nations have held a maritime missile defense exercise since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The three nations appeared to stage the latest exercise as the North raised the level of provocation with the launch of an ICBM last week after firing a space launch vehicle on May 31.