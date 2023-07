Photo : YONHAP News

At least nine people were found dead in a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, after heavy rains inundated the region.Local fire authorities on Sunday found and recovered eight bodies from and around a bus trapped in a flooded underpass in Osong-eup.One of the victims is reportedly a woman in her 70s, while seven other victims are two men and five women.The death toll from the flooded underpass rose to nine, including a man found dead on Saturday.Fire authorities are draining water from both sides of the flooded tunnel since Saturday night, pumping out more than 60 percent of the water as of Sunday afternoon.The authorities will likely figure out the exact status of the damage when the drainage work is completed.