Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol checked the government's response to heavy rains in South Korea on Saturday as he was heading back to Poland after a surprise visit to Ukraine.According to the presidential office, Yoon held an emergency meeting with his top aides on a train en route to Warsaw after visiting Ukraine, where he held summit talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.The top office said that Yoon will also receive a briefing on Sunday on the damage from the heavy rains in a video conference with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and relevant ministers before he heads back home from Poland.