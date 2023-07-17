Torrential Rains Leave At least 37 Dead, 9 Missing

Photo : KBS News

At least 46 people are dead or missing due to the heavy rains that have battered the nation since last Sunday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 6 p.m. Sunday, 37 people had died, nine were missing and 35 were injured due to heavy monsoon rains since last Sunday.The death toll rose by four from Sunday morning as more deaths were confirmed.Nineteen deaths came from North Gyeongsang Province, while North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces reported 13 and four deaths, respectively. Sejong also reported one death.The death toll is expected to increase further from vehicles trapped in a flooded underpass in Osong-eup in the city of Cheongju, in North Chungcheong. Nine deaths have been confirmed so far from the underpass flooding.In 13 cities and provinces, including Seoul, Busan and Gwangju, some 88-hundred people were evacuated to temporary shelters.Torrential downpours have also flooded homes and vehicles and damaged farmland.