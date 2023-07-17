Menu Content

Science

Heavy Rains to Hit Southern Regions Sunday

Written: 2023-07-16 13:12:36Updated: 2023-07-16 14:06:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are expected to continue through Tuesday, with torrential rains forecast for the southern regions on Sunday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, Chungcheong, Gyeongsang and the Jeolla Provinces will be pounded by an average of around 100 to 250 millimeters of rain through Tuesday. More than 300 millimeters of precipitation will pour down on some of the regions.

Southern Gyeonggi Province, the inland areas of southern Gangwon Province and Jeju Island are expected to receive 30 to 120 millimeters, while other areas in the capital region are likely to have 20 to 60 millimeters.

The KMA said that 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to hit South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces until Sunday afternoon and North Jeolla Province until Monday morning.

Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces are forecast to see torrential rains of 30 millimeters per hour on Monday.

Afternoon highs are set to reach between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday, similar to the previous day.
